Advantage Energy’s (AAV) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.68.

AAV stock opened at C$9.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.20. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5254332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. In related news, Director Stephen Balog bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,919.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,435 shares of company stock valued at $613,671. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

