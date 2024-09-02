AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 322,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 852,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 1.36% of AEye as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. AEye has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.98.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 20,400.00% and a negative return on equity of 134.40%.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

See Also

