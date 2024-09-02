Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Affirm has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.45.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.