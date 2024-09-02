Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,130,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 16,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aflac by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,429,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,437,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,820,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,504 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.36. 3,793,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

