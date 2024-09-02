AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 14,305,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 12,525,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.