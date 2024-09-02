Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $305.83

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $810,510.81 and $305.83 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076345 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019358 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007517 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

