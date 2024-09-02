Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.34 on Monday. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
