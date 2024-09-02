Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.34 on Monday. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

Air New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.