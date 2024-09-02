Aire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,552,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period.

AVEM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.54. 197,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,269. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $63.64.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

