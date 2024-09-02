Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 7,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,114. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average is $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $617,475 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

