Algorand Trading Down 10.4% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $23.75 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,590,018 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

