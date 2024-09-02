Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.22 million. Analysts predict that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Alight by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Alight during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

