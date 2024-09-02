Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Critical Contrast

Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ – Get Free Report) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Response Genetics and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A Alpha Teknova -98.08% -37.00% -25.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Response Genetics and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Teknova 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Response Genetics.

This table compares Response Genetics and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alpha Teknova $34.94 million 5.77 -$36.78 million ($1.05) -4.70

Response Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Teknova.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Response Genetics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It provides lab essentials which provides chemical formulations for use in biological research and drug discovery; and clinical solutions, a custom product used in the development and production of protein therapies, gene therapies, mRNA vaccines, and diagnostic kits. The company serves its products to life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, as well as academic and government research institutions. Alpha Teknova, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

