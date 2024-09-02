ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 766,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALS Stock Performance

CPBLF remained flat at $8.51 during midday trading on Monday. ALS has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

Get ALS alerts:

About ALS

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.