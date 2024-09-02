ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 766,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ALS Stock Performance
CPBLF remained flat at $8.51 during midday trading on Monday. ALS has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.
About ALS
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALS
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.