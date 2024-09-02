Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 71,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.50. 43,429,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,637,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.