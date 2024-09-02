Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 3.7% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.90 and last traded at $178.50. Approximately 43,429,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 42,637,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.12.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 42,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 158,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

