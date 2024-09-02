Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambac Financial Group

In related news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,699. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambac Financial Group news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 116,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 235,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 397.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,210 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBC shares. StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,548. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $529.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

