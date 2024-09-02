AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.43. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $119.34 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.56.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

