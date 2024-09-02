Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.00

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.97 ($0.66), with a volume of 675403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.80 ($0.66).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £151.84 million and a PE ratio of 292.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.82.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

