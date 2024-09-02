American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in American International Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

