Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.83. 2,173,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,403. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

