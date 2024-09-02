Analysts Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price at $805.29

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $805.29.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $819.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $803.10 and a 200 day moving average of $748.09. KLA has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

