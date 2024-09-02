Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $55.67

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,663,219,000 after buying an additional 531,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after buying an additional 1,536,754 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after buying an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,500,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $376,136,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.