Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $42.07

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,667 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 943,894 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

