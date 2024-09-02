Analysts Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Price Target at $45.83

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get ON alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ONON

ON Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of ON

ONON stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ON during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.