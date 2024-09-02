Analysts Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target at $19.80

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $8,986,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 72,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSCO opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

