Analysts Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $78.64

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $77.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

