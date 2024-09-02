ANDY (ANDY) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

ANDY (ANDY) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ANDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANDY has a total market cap of $67.79 million and $1.55 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANDY has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANDY alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About ANDY

ANDY’s genesis date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00006079 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,679,710.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.