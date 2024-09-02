ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $321.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.13. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

