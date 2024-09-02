Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 12,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 426,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.87. 2,660,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

