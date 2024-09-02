ApeCoin Tops One Day Volume of $33.31 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $363.66 million and $33.31 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
