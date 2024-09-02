Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHQF) Trading Down 3%

Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 1,873,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,333,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
Aphria Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57.
About Aphria
Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aphria
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.