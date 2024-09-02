Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,039 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,613,000 after buying an additional 120,011 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $15,338,110. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.