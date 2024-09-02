Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.84 and last traded at $197.26. 7,313,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 6,009,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.