Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,800 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 550,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,439,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arbe Robotics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARBE remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,248. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.02.
About Arbe Robotics
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
