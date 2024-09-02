Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.75 Per Share

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Arcontech Group Stock Performance
Shares of ARC opened at GBX 107 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Arcontech Group has a one year low of GBX 75.35 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,088.89 and a beta of 0.47.
About Arcontech Group
