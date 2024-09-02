Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.75 Per Share

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARC opened at GBX 107 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Arcontech Group has a one year low of GBX 75.35 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,088.89 and a beta of 0.47.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

