Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $767.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

