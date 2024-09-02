Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,990,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 18,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,561 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

