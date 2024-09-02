Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.40. 1,607,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,820. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.00. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $155.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,653 shares of company stock valued at $96,639,724 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after buying an additional 1,867,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,499,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $209,884,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.