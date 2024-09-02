Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises about 1.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $135.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $136.93. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.33.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

