Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 10,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

ARVN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.16. 339,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,242. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 112.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 47.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

