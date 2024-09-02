Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Shares of AIZ traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.35. The stock had a trading volume of 508,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,523. Assurant has a 52 week low of $136.88 and a 52 week high of $197.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

