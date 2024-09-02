AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at B. Riley

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.61. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

