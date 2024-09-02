AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $29.04. 16,165,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 9,772,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 31.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 76,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.