AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Shares of ALOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
