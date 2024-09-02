AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Stock Up 0.3 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALOT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AstroNova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

