Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATH. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.12.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5450942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

