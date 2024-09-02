ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ATIF Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ATIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. ATIF has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Get ATIF alerts:

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 335.49% and a negative net margin of 1,017.40%.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.