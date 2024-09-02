Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,995,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

