Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Up 7.2% in August

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.17.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

ATO traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $130.74. 872,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.87. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.