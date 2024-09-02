ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

ATS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get ATS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATS

ATS Price Performance

ATS stock opened at C$36.20 on Monday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$35.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.39.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that ATS will post 2.1470937 EPS for the current year.

About ATS

(Get Free Report

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.