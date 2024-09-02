Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Hits $164.99 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $164.99 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

